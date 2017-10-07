Brazil call up defender Rodrigo Caio for final World Cup qualifier

Sao Paulo, Oct 7 (IANS) Sao Paulo defender Rodrigo Caio has been drafted into Brazil's squad for their final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chile, the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

The 24-year-old replaces former Selecao captain Thiago Silva, who was ruled out of Tuesday's match with a right leg injury, reports Xinhua news agency.

Caio joined Brazil's training session at their Barra Funda base in Sao Paulo on Friday afternoon, just hours after practising at the same venue with Sao Paulo's squad.

The centre-back has been capped four times for Brazil since making his international debut last year.

Brazil are already guaranteed of a berth at the World Cup in Russia next year and lead the CONMEBOL group standings with 38 points from 17 matches.

Reigning Copa America champions Chile must win the clash at Allianz Parque to be assured of a place in football's premier tournament.

