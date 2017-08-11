Brazil beauty pageant crowns handsomest elderly man

Sao Paulo's handsomest elderly man 2017 is Jose dos Santos Neves, aged 76. A former construction contractor, he is married, has 4 children, 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He likes dancing and working out. His dream is one day to visit Europe, which he calls 'the old continent'. His favourite football team is the local Corinthians.

The competition that has been taking place for 14 years, had 25 finalists this year, aged between 62 and 96.

The pageant is held by the Sao Paulo state health department to promote self-esteem among the elderly.

The edition for men takes place close to Fathers' Day, while the pageant for women is held in May around Mothers' Day

