Brazil announce squad for FIFA U-17 World Cup

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 9 (IANS) Brazil have announced their 21-man squad for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup scheduled from October 6 to 28 in India.

The squad, which was announced by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Friday, will feature the promising Vinicius Junior.

Junior, who represents Flamengo in the Brazilian top division, scored seven goals in Brazil's unbeaten run to the U-17 South American Championship title earlier this year which helped the team qualify for the U-17 World Cup. He was also named the best player of the tournament.

The 17-year-old also made a transfer agreement with Spanish giants Real Madrid earlier this year, which will be effective from July 2018.

Brazil are placed alongside Spain, Korea DPR and Niger in group D. The team will play their first group stage fixture against Spain at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, India on October 7.

The team is scheduled to reach Mumbai on September 25.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Brazão, Lucas Alexandre, Yuri Sena.

Defenders: Wesley, Luan Cândido, Weverson, Lucas Halter, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth and Vitor Eduardo.

Midfielders: Alanzinho, Marcos Antônio, Rodrigo Nestor, Victor Bobsin, Victor Yan and Vitinho.

Forwards: Brenner, Lincoln, Paulinho, Vinícius Junior, Yuri Alberto.

--IANS

sam/ajb/bg