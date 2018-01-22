Bravery award winning children visit Delhi Metro museum

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday organised a trip to its museum here for children who have been conferred the National Bravery Awards 2017.

The children visited the Metro museum at the Patel Chowk station, followed by a joyride from there to the Kashmere Gate station.

They were accompanied by their parents and ICCW officials during their visit.

Eighteen children, including three posthumous, have been selected from across the country for the awards for displaying "exemplary courage".

They were selected by the India Council for Child welfare (ICCW) and handed awards by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The awardees will participate in the Republic Day Parade in the capital on January 26.

"The DMRC feels privileged to host these brave children who have set an example for our future generations," a corporation statement said.

