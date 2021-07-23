'Brahmin Sammelan' Now 'Seminar for Enlightened Classes' as BSP Renames Event After HC Order

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s “Brahmin Sammelan”, which is scheduled to be held on Friday at the Taraji Resort, has been renamed as “Seminar in honor of the enlightened class”. The National General Secretary of BSP, Satish Chandra Mishra, who has been given the responsibility to organise the event by party chief Mayawati, will reach Ayodhya at 1 pm to address the Brahmin community.

The change of name of the event came after an order of the High Court banned conducting rallies and programmes by political parties based on caste. On July 11, 2013, the Allahabad High Court, while hearing the PIL number 5889 filed by Motilal Yadav, banned events by political parties in UP on the basis of caste.

The BSP’s grand event is being seen as the party’s attempt to woo Brahmins ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

After Ayodhya, the seminar will be organised in different districts till July 29. The event will be held in Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday and Sunday, and in Allahabad on July 26.

The party will hold the programme in Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Sultanpur on July 27, 28 and 29, respectively. Mishra will be the chief guest at all the events and Nakul Dubey and other BSP MLAs/MPs will also be present.

The Division Bench of Justice Umanath Singh and Justice Mahendra Dayal, while pronouncing the verdict, had said that caste conventions of political parties increase mutual differences in the society and become a hindrance in fair elections.

The court, while banning caste conventions, had issued notices to the Election Commission and the government, as well as, the four major parties, Congress-BJP, SP and BSP, summoning them to reply and asking them to give affidavits.

The BSP seems to be working on similar lines of a campaign that was held by the BSP in 2007 and tickets were given to Brahmins in adequate numbers.

In 2007, the BSP had won 206 out of 403 assembly seats and had bagged 30% votes. Its performance was not a coincidence, but a result of a well thought strategy by BSP chief Mayawati. The candidates were also announced much in advance while the party had struck a cordial cocktail of OBC, Dalit, Brahmins and Muslims.

