Brahm Dutt named Yes Bank's non-executive part-time chairman

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Private lender Yes Bank has appointed former bureaucrat Brahm Dutt as its non-executive part-time Chairman till July 4, 2020.

According to the company, Dutt has been on the Board of Yes Bank since July 2013 as an 'Independent Director', and has contributed to almost all the sub-committees of the Board during this period.

He is currently the Chair of the 'Nomination and Remuneration Committee'.

"The Reserve Bank of India, pursuant to the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and basis Brahm Dutt's outstanding credentials and experience, has approved his appointment as 'Part-Time Chairman' of Yes Banks's Board up till July 04, 2020 (as Brahm Dutt attains the age of 70) vide its letter dated January 11, 2019," a statement by the company said.

The company said the bank now has eight members on its Board which includes Rana Kapoor, T.S. Vijayan, Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Pratima Sheorey, Ajai Kumar, Subhash Kalia and Mukesh Sabharwal.

--IANS

ravi-rv/vm