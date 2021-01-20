BPSC APO Exam 2021 Date Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the date of the Assistant Prosecution Officer Preliminary competition examination. As per the official schedule, the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) preliminary examination will be held on February 17. The exam will be conducted in seven districts. The admit cards for the APO prelims exam will be released on the official website of BPSC a week before the examination. A notice has been issued on BPSC regarding the exam date.

“The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2021, in seven different district headquarters across the state,” the official notice said. Along with this, a final list of selected and non-selected candidates has been made available on the Commission’s website http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

The Commission had rejected the application forms of over 175 candidates as the information provided was incorrect. It is advised that the candidates must read the eligibility criteria, and instructions carefully before submitting the application form.

Details of vacancies:

As many as 553 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive

Assistant Prosecutor, Total Posts: 553

Unreserved, post: 225

- Economically Weaker Section, Posts: 55

Scheduled Caste, Post: 88

- Scheduled Tribe, Posts: 01

Extremely backward class, post: 88

Backward class, post: 74

Women from backward classes, post: 22

Paper Pattern of APO examination

Preliminary examination format

It will have two question papers. The first paper will be on General Studies, which will have 100 questions. Under this, questions related to general science, current events of national and international importance, history of India, general geography, India's polity, and economic system will be asked.

The second question paper will be related to the methodology. It will have a total of 150 questions. Under this, there will be questions related to the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, Penal Procedure Code, and Indian Constitution.

All questions will be of multiple choice type. Two hours of time will be given for each question paper.