Boys will try to make the most of next opportunities: Kohli

Ranchi, March 8 (IANS) After suffering a 32-run defeat against Australia in the third match of the series, India skipper Virat Kohli felt losing quick wickets hurt his side's chances in the contest.

Kohli, who slammed his 41st One Day International (ODI) ton at the JSCA stadium here on Friday, also showed faith in his boys saying they will grab the opportunity with both hands in the remaining contests.

Chasing a challenging 314-run target, despite Kohli's gritty ton, India were bowled out for 281 runs, thanks to some fine bowling by the visitors.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said: "With three-down we had more chances, but at five-down, it was difficult. I got out, Vijay (Shankar) got out, and then there was no looking back."

"No team wants to lose early wickets, and we take pride in our cricket. We have strung partnerships after losing two wickets, but losing three in a bunch didn't happen," Kohli added expressing: "The guys who have got out will try to make the most of the next opportunity."

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old also spoke on his 41st ODI ton, terming it as one of his finest.

"In terms of hitting the balls well, it was one of my finest innings, and even when we were three-down, I thought I had to play my game, the style that has gotten me to this level," said Kohli.

With India still leading the series, Kohli however, also hinted of some changes in his side for the next couple of remaining games in the rubber.

"We will have a few changes in the next couple of games, but the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances, and the boys will be looking to be in top form before the flight to England," said Kohli.

Both the sides will clash in the fourth contest in Mohali on March 10.

--IANS

kk/bg