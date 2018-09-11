Boyd Holbrook supports Olivia Munn

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Boyd Holbrook has expressed support for co-star Olivia Munn in the controversy over a sex offender cast in their upcoming film "The Predator".

Fox Studios announced on September 6 that it had deleted a scene from Shane Black's "The Predator" after discovering it featured a registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in a scene opposite Munn.

Holbrook issued a statement on Monday saying he was sorry for not responding more quickly, reports variety.com.

"I want to start by apologising for this statement coming late in the current conversation," he said.

"I do not take any of what has gone on lightly, and I want to speak from the most honest and genuine place possible. I have stated before, and I will state it again, I am proud of Olivia for the way that she handled a difficult and alarming situation, and I am grateful that Fox took the information seriously and took action swiftly."

Fox removed the scene after Munn told the studio on August 15 about Striegel being a registered sex offender. Munn subsequently said that the studio initially didn't return her call for two days after she reported Striegel to the studio.

"The Predator" will release in India on September 13, a day before of the US.

--IANS

