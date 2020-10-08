Boycott Bigg Boss Trends After Sidharth Shukla ‘Seduction’ Video

If you haven't been watching Bigg Boss you might be wondering why #BoycottBiggBoss14 is trending on social media and what has gone wrong in the house. Well, the show never fails to make headlines and is reportedly one of the most-watched reality shows in the country. But a recent promo video irked a lot of users on social media. As part of a task on the show, the women in the house were seen seducing actor Sidharth Shukla. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth, along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, has entered the house as seniors.

The promo, which was put out by ColorsTV, said "#BB14 ke ghar ki haseenaon ne dikhaaye @sidharth_shukla ko impress karne ke liye apne jalwe!"

On Wednesday (7 October) night, we saw Bigg Boss assigning an immunity task to the women of the house. The task contains three rounds. In the first round, Sidharth turned into a tattoo artist and the girls became his customers. They had to talk to him seductively and impress him to be safe. In Thursday's episode, we will be seeing the second round in which the girls will be seen dancing with Sidharth on a motorbike and seducing him, while in round three they will have to save their martini glasses from falling off trays.

Some users on Twitter accused the makers of Bigg Boss 14 for promoting vulgarity on the show by posting a series of tweets talking about the objectification of women on national TV.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Putting raunchy scenes into #BiggBoss14 and objectifying the female contestants is stupid and unnecessary, especially in the current climate in India where attacks on women are on the rise. Just saw one promo and it made me sick."

Another tweet said, "Look at the kind of scenes they are putting in a family show like seriously seducing can also be done in a classy way rather then this #BoycottBB14"

#BoycottBB14 Finally watched promo its disgusting @ColorsTV @BiggBoss

Shame on you and high time #BOYCOTTBB14 because not a family show ,



Big boss 14 =alt Balaji web series , ullu web series , porn web show pic.twitter.com/0bHAjmdYRq





— Sucherita Kukreti (@SucheritaKukret) October 7, 2020

Bb14 is full of filth, vulgarity, cheap trash,,

Indecency,,,

A girl crying over washing clothes to the girls leaping and pouncing over a man for the sake of tasks.....

This season seems too dull,,and yes @ColorsTV it has lost the tag of family show now.



#BoycottBB14









— Nikita☆ (@Nikita4521) October 7, 2020

It’s high time that Bigg Boss must be boycotted. The last season they promoted violence and this season vulgarity. @BiggBoss don’t you think it is your responsibility to promote the good stuffs?!! Especially when you are watched by a good portion of audience #BOYCOTTBB14 — आदित्य राज (@AdityaRaj5026) October 7, 2020

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss premiered on 3 October.

