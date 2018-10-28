'Boy Erased' to release in India on Nov 16

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Nicole Kidman's "Boy Erased" will release in India on November 16.

The film, about a real-life teenager who was sent to gay conversion therapy, will be brought to India by Universal Pictures International India, read a statement.

Joel Edgerton who has directed, written, produced as well as co-starred in the film showcases the emotional coming-of-age and coming out drama about a young man's journey to self-acceptance.

Based on the memoir by Garrard Conley of the same name, the gay conversation drama showcases the true story of one young man's struggle to find himself while being forced to question every aspect of his identity. The film is co-produced by Edgerton, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts and Steve Golin.

It also features Lucas Hedges, Russell Crowe. Cherry Jones, Xavier Dolan, Troye Sivan, Joe Alwyn, Emily Hinkler, Jesse LaTourette, David Joseph Craig, Theodore Pellerin, Madelyn Cline, and Britton Sear.

--IANS

sug/rb/ksk