Boxing: Vikas, Satish in finals; Manoj settles for bronze

Gold Coast, April 13 (IANS) India's boxers Vikas Krishan and Satish Kumar advanced to the finals, while Manoj Kumar lost in the semi-finals at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

Vikas defeated Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly 5:0 by an unanimous verdict in the 75 kg semi-final. The Indian got 29-27, 29-27, 30-26, 29-28, 29-27 from each of the five judges at the end of three rounds. At the end of the first round, only one judge had favoured Vikas.

In the final, the Indian will meet Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon.

Satish progressed to the 91 kg final after the referee decided to abandon the match as Seychelles' Keddy Agnes received a cut on the face in the second round.

Satish will face Englishman Frazer Clarke in the final.

Manoj fell against Englishman Pat McCormack 0:5 by unanimous verdict. Each of the five judges gave McCormack 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-26 for totals after three rounds respectively.

