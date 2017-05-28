Boxing news: Conor McGregor to fight Manny Pacquiao if Floyd Mayweather does not sign deal

The long talked about boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor seemed to have taken a step forward after UFC president Dana White revealed that the Irishman had signed his side of the deal. But it's been a while since that and Mayweather, who came out of retirement just to fight McGregor, is yet to sign his side of the deal.

The two fighters have confirmed that they want to fight each other and have also revealed that the fight will happen sometime this year but at this point, the wait is killing every UFC and boxing fans out there.

Mayweather said that with the fans demanding this fight, we have to give them what they want to see to make them happy but despite that there has been no progress on the boxer's part. The undefeated boxer currently holds a record of 49-0 in his boxing career, level with Rocky Marciano, and he would definitely want to have a chance to make it 50-0.

However, McGregor could have a backup option should Mayweather pull out of this fight in the last minute. Recently, boxing promoter Bob Arum revealed that he is ready to have Manny Pacquiao step in.

The Filipino boxer is currently preparing for a boxing match against Australian Jeff Horn and he will definitely prove to be a worthy opponent for the UFC lightweight champion.

"Pacquiao has a really tough fight in Australia with this guy Jeff Horn. After that fight, on July 1st in the United States, if McGregor is still looking for an opponent - Manny Pacquiao is there," Boxing scene quoted Arum as saying.

While Arum has already talked up a potential fight between Pacquiao and McGregor, he said that we need to give UFC President sometime, saying he is a good negotiator and he will get Mayweather to sign his side of the deal too.

