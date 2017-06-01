Boxing news: 25 percent chance McGregor-Mayweather fight might not happen

In the last few weeks, talks of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather actually fighting in a boxing match have been heating up. UFC President Dana White revealed that the UFC lightweight champion has signed his side of the deal and the undefeated boxer is expected to sign his side when he returns home from the UK.

White is yet to sit down with Mayweather and his team and discuss number but he seems confident that a 50-50 split between the UFC star and the boxer is "pretty fair." While both the fighters seem confident, the fight will happen at some point and so did White but the UFC President is just 75 percent sure the fight will happen.

"We haven't even got there yet. We haven't even talked percentages yet. ... Floyd can think whatever, but the machine that the UFC has and Conor McGregor alone is a machine by himself. I think that 50-50 is pretty fair," MMA fighting quoted White as saying.

While White thinks splitting it 50-50 is acceptable, Mayweather might not think so. The undefeated boxer took 60 percent of the revenue from his fight against Manny Pacquiao and given that this is going to be a boxing match and the fact that Mayweather's fight against the Filipino holds the all-time record for PPV buys with 4.4 million, he will mostly demand more than what McGregor is getting.

There is no doubt that part of the reason Mayweather is taking up this fight is because he wants the money and he knows fighting someone like McGregor will definitely get him a lot of it and most likely break the PPV record of the Pacquiao fight and White thinks it could.

"I think this thing does, conservatively, between 2-1/2 and 4 million buys. Other people think more. ... And this thing will kill it, globally. Conor McGregor and the UFC are huge in Brazil, huge in Australia, massive in the UK and other parts of Europe," White said.

Mayweather branded White a comedian and laughed at him after he initially offered both the fighters $25 million and a split of pay-per-view proceeds. When he sits down this time to discuss the money side of the fight, White will be hoping they don't laugh at him this time.

The UFC president is definitely going to have a hard time in convincing Mayweather to split the money equally as the boxer has always earned a lot more compared to his opponent. as it's unlikely that he is going to start now.

However, White believes that the reason Mayweather should split the revenue is because the UFC and McGregor's side is bringing something very real to the table.

