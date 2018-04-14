Boxer Solanki wins CWG title, Kaushik gets silver

Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki won the gold medal in the men's flyweight (52 kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Solanki won a tough, fast paced, tactical battle by a split 4:1 verdict against the impressive Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland in the final.

Meanwhile, India's Manish Kaushik had to be content with silver in the men's lightweight (60kg) division.

Kaushik lost 2:3 to Harry Garside of Australia in a hard-fought final.

