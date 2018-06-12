Boxer Saweety clinches gold as India bag seven medals

Kaspiysk (Russia), June 12 (IANS) Indias Saweety Bora (75 kg) emerged as the sole gold medal winner from India while in the mens department Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Virender Kumar (91kg) suffered heartbreaks in their respective finals at the Umakhanov Memorial Tournament here.

Saweety started off well but her opponent, Anna Anfinogenova from Russia, fought tooth and nail to keep the bout evenly contested.

But the Indian retained the upper hand to emerge victorious with a split decision and win the gold medal.

However, in the men's division, Brijesh couldn't cope against his Russian opponent Rabadanov's quickness and settled for silver. Rabadanov towered over the Indian with his punches and beat him 5-0.

Virender also suffered the same fate as his compatriot and settled for silver after being defeated by A. Bwambale of Sweden by a similar margin.

Earlier, three Indian women -- Pinki Rani (51kg), Shashi Chopra (57kg) and Pavitra (60kg) -- and Gaurav Bidhuri had reached the last four-stage but lost their respective bouts to settle for a bronze medal.

The Indian contingent amassed a total of seven medals which included four bronze, two silver and a lone gold by Saweety.

