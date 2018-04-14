Boxer Satish wins silver in 91kg category

Gold Coast, April 14 (IANS) Indian boxer Satish Kumar lost the final of the 91kg category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday and had to settle for a silver.

Satish lost 0-5 by unanimous verdict to England's Frazer Clarke, who got 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 from each of the five judges as totals of the three rounds.

This is the first time India got a silver medal in the super heavyweight category in the CWG. This was Satish's first CWG medal. He has a bronze each from the 2014 Asian Games and the 2015 Asian Championships.

The final proved to be immensely close bout, with both Satish and Clarke looking to match each other in every aspects.

The fact that all of the judges gave 10-9 in favour of Clarke at the end of each rounds underlines the tightly fought bout.

Clarke prevailed as his wider reach helped get slightly the better of 28-year-old Satish. Even though Satish maintained a good physical distance in order to find spaces for going on the attack, Clarke's reach helped him in controlling the Indian.

The Englishman was slightly more accurate in his attacking shots, with Satish especially losing out when the two hung at each other's body.

--IANS

pur/vm