Boxer Gaurav storms into Chemistry Cup final

Halle (Germany), June 22 (IANS) India's Gaurav Solanki stormed into the final of the Chemistry Cup boxing tournament after registering a thrilling win over Ireland's Quinn Conor here on Friday.

Gaurav thrashed 2018 CWG gold medallist Conor 5-0 in a unanimous decision in the semi-finals of the Flyweight (52kg) category.

In the quarter-finals, Gaurav recorded a comprehensive win over Russia's Vadim Kudriakov by a similar margin, late Wednesday night.

Earlier, on Thursday Amit Panghal (49kg), CWG bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg), former national champion Madan Lal (56kg) and Narender (+91kg) also advanced to the last four stage, thereby assuring themselves of a medal each.

Hussamuddin defeated Jordan's Mohammad Alwadi 5-0. Madan, on the other hand, got the better of Slovakian Viliam Tanko by a similar margin. Narender edged past Moldova's Alexei Zavatin 4-0.

However, two-time CWG medal winner Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Manish Panwar (81kg) bowed out with quarter-final losses.

Manoj was beaten by Russia's Andrei Zamkovoi, while Manish lost to Slovakia's Matus Strnisko. Both were defeated by 0-5 margins.

