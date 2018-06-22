Boxer Gaurav storms into Chemistry Cup final

Indo Asian News Service

Halle (Germany), June 22 (IANS) India's Gaurav Solanki stormed into the final of the Chemistry Cup boxing tournament after registering a thrilling win over Ireland's Quinn Conor here on Friday.

Gaurav thrashed 2018 CWG gold medallist Conor 5-0 in a unanimous decision in the semi-finals of the Flyweight (52kg) category.

In the quarter-finals, Gaurav recorded a comprehensive win over Russia's Vadim Kudriakov by a similar margin, late Wednesday night.

Earlier, on Thursday Amit Panghal (49kg), CWG bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg), former national champion Madan Lal (56kg) and Narender (+91kg) also advanced to the last four stage, thereby assuring themselves of a medal each.

Hussamuddin defeated Jordan's Mohammad Alwadi 5-0. Madan, on the other hand, got the better of Slovakian Viliam Tanko by a similar margin. Narender edged past Moldova's Alexei Zavatin 4-0.

However, two-time CWG medal winner Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Manish Panwar (81kg) bowed out with quarter-final losses.

Manoj was beaten by Russia's Andrei Zamkovoi, while Manish lost to Slovakia's Matus Strnisko. Both were defeated by 0-5 margins.

