With the success of his two projects "Padmaavat" and "Simmba", Ranveer Singh has delivered Rs 500 crore nett box office in India within a single year. The actor says he wants to stay away from letting this get to his head, and that he is focussed towards becoming the "best entertainer". The actor, who married actress Deepika Padukone last year, will next be seen as a street rapper in "Gully Boy".