Box Office: 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' 1st weekend report

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu's opening weekend collection has turned out to be Rs 23.26 crore. The film earned Rs 6.76 crore on its first day of the release. It went onto collect Rs 7.96 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.54 crore on Sunday. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the social drama did not witness a remarkable jump in the first weekend. He tweeted, "#BattiGulMeterChalu did grow over the weekend, but the jump in biz wasn't substantial enough... Biz on Day 3 was affected due to the crucial cricket match, but the trending is dull... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr. Total: Rs 23.26 cr. India biz." Set in Uttarakhand, the film deals with the issues of electricity theft and inflated electricity bills. It also stars Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam. The Shree Narayan Singh-directorial hit the big screens on September 21.