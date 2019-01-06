Bowling coach Arun praises chinaman Kuldeep Yadav

Sydney, Jan 6 (IANS) India bowling coach Bharat Arun on Sunday praised chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who took five wickets in the first innings of the fourth Test match against Australia here.

Kuldeep returned with the figures of 5/99, his maiden fifer in Australia.

"Kuldeep is a very skill full bowler as he has proved it. He has had a very successful stint in ODIs, and probably he is the number one bowler in the one-day format, Arun told reporters after the day's play

"He is unique in the sense that very few chinaman bowlers around the world at the moment. Also, he brings googly to the fore,"

"And what makes him even more special is his ability to use the crease. He can bowl from over and round the wicket, and he can bowl closer to the wicket and also from wide of the crease," he added.

Commenting on the team combination in which skipper Virat Kohli includd two wpinners, Arun said: "Earlier we had played a practice game at Sydney and also the T20 match. So we were quite aware of the conditions that existed and also we felt that if at all we need to play two spinners that would be at Sydney."

India dominated the proceedings on the fourth day, enforcing the follow-on even as rain and bad light forced umpires to call off play early.

Australia were at 6/0 in the second innings and trail by 316 runs while following-on. This is the first time since 2005 that Australia is following-on, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant five wicket haul.

Only 25.3 overs were bowled on Sunday and India managed to wrap up the Australian first innings after some defiance from tailenders Mitchell Starc (29), Jose Hazlewood (21) and Pat Cummins (25).

Yadav decimated the hosts by picking up his second fifer in Tests and Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on, making Australia bat again.

--IANS

gau/vm