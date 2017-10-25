Bowlers, fielders were clinical, says Kohli

Pune, Oct 25 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli praised his bowlers and fielders for their performance in the second One Day International match here on Wednesday.

A good batting display from Dinesh Karthik (64 not out) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) helped India beat New Zealand by six wickets.

With this result, India equalised the three match ODI series. In the first match, India were defeated by the visitors by six wickets in Mumbai.

"Pretty good game for us today, exactly what we spoke at toss time. Bowlers were really clinical today and fielders as well," Kohli said after the match.

"Its great to see both the guys (Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah) are coming along nicely. They know they're going to start more often than not.

"Today, with the wicket being slow, it was heartening to see them getting wickets in conventional ways," he added.

Kohli, who made a crucial 29 runs, also lauded Dhawan and Karthik for their performance with the bat.

"Dhawan has been playing really well. He's pretty confident at the moment. Dinesh as well, getting some crucial runs for himself as well as the team," he said.

