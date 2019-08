India defeated West Indies in the second ODI by 59 runs owing to Duckworth-Lewis method at Queen's Park Oval on Monday. While addressing the press conference, West Indies coach Floyd Reifer said, "Bowlers bowled really well, on the pitch to restrict India 270 or 279 was very good efforts from the bowler. Bowling unit did really well today." India will play against Windies in the third ODI at Queen's Park Oval on August 14.