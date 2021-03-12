Bout of light rains bring mercury down in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A bout of light rains under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance brought the mercury down by a few notches in the national capital on Friday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 2.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 am in the morning and a drizzle thereafter.

Dark clouds and gusty winds made the weather pleasant. The maximum temperature stood at 30.7 degrees Celsius. It was 35.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest this year so far, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 17.9 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.

The maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 32 degrees Celsius over the next two days, the weather department said. PTI GVS TDS TDS