Bottas signs one-year contract extension with Mercedes

Berlin, Sep 13 (IANS) Formula One's Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas signed a one-year contract extension to remain with Mercedes until the end of 2018, the Silver Arrows announced on Wednesday.

Bottas joined Mercedes in early 2017 to replace the 2016 world champion German Nico Rosberg, who had announced his retirement just days after winning his maiden and only title, reports Efe news agency.

"Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is pleased to announce that it has agreed a new deal with Valtteri Bottas for the 2018 Formula 1 season," the team said in a statement.

The 28-year-old Bottas is currently in the third spot on the 2017 Driver Standings with 197 points.

"This season alone, Valtteri has so far secured nine podiums - equalling the number of podiums he scored in his Formula 1 career before this season," the team highlighted.

Bottas said he was delighted to extend his contract with the defending champion.

"I am honoured and proud to continue to work with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport in 2018 and to remain part of the Mercedes family," Bottas said.

"Together, we continue to grow stronger day by day, and by keeping up our hard work I believe the sky is the limit," he added.

