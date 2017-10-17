Botswanan chief elected VP of WBSC

Gaborone (Botswana), Oct 17 (IANS) Botswanan Softball Association (BSA) President Tirelo Mukokomani was elected Vice President in the softball division board of directors of the World Baseball/Softball Confederation (WBSC).

Botswana continued on their quest to host high profile sports events as the three-day meeting concluded here on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Over 300 delegates from the 130 member countries of WBSC attended the second conference since the merger of baseball and softball governing bodies in 2015.

The elective conference started with meetings of several committees of the WBSC on Thursday culminating into the main assembly where elections were held for several portfolios within the confederation's different divisions.

Speaking to the media at the end of the assembly, Mukokomani said hosting the assembly in Africa for the first time will help accelerate the growth of softball and baseball in the continent.

Mukokomani added that the event is in line with one of the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) objectives of bringing high profile sports events to Botswana.

Earlier this year, Botswana hosted a successful netball youth World Cup in Gaborone. In December 2016, Botswana also hosted the Africa Rugby general assembly in the tourism town of Kasane.

