Both Maharajas, Air India and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Are for Sale: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently expanded his Cabinet and included many new faces including Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attacked Scindia for being made the Union Civil Aviation Minister. Baghel said that the logo of Air India is Maharaja and Scindia is from the erstwhile royal family. And the Modi government has entrusted the responsibility of selling Air India to Scindia. Baghel said that both Air India and Scindia are for sale.

Responding to a question on inflation, Baghel said that inflation is increasing due to the wrong policies of the central government. First, demonetisation was done, then GST was introduced and the lockdown was imposed without proper thought.

He said that the BJP government is saying the increase in the prices of petroleum products is the biggest reason for the rise in inflation. Even when the price of crude oil has fallen in the international market, there is competition between petrol and diesel. When the price of petroleum products increases, the price of other goods also increases.

Baghel accused the central government of discriminating against chemical fertilisers. He said that the shortage of fertilisers is a national problem. There is a shortage of chemical fertilisers all over the country. The Government of India is not able to fulfil farmers’ demands. He said that the central government is working with malicious intent. The central government is doing injustice to the farmers of Chhattisgarh.

On the question of two children’s policy, Baghel said: “When the programme of family planning was being run in the 70s, then it was made an issue in the 1977 elections. If this campaign had not been opposed at that time, then the population would not have been so much. Seven years ago, PM Modi used to say that this is a country of youth. India has the largest number of youth in the whole world. But today they do not have a plan to employ the youth. Public undertakings are sold to private players. ‘I’ll sell everything’ that is Modi’s policy.”

Public awareness is needed for population control, Baghel said, adding that the central government is not able to provide employment and is saying that there should be two children to divert attention.

Taking the name of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Baghel said that population control should be done by creating public awareness and not through law. Social things cannot be done through the law, it can be done through public awareness.

The fight for employment and the inflation of Modi killed the country, he said.

Baghel said that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are about to come, so BJP is playing the card. Bring a law that BJP will give jobs to those who have only two children. “If BJP does this, crores of people can get employment. It should be combined with employment. Parliament session is about to come, bring such a law that everyone who has two children will get a job,” he said.

He said that there is no need for population control law in Chhattisgarh. The State area is 1,35,000 square kilometres and its population is 2 crore 80 lakh. The ideal condition of the population according to the density in one square km exists in Chhattisgarh. And the State has the best sex ratio after Kerala. “We don’t need law,” he said.

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has come up with a policy for population control, on which there is a political debate has started. Adityanath released the Population Policy 2021-2030 of Uttar Pradesh on July 11. After which people are divided into two factions. Some are supporting the policy, while some are protesting. There is a lot of discussion about population law in Assam too. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that it is necessary to stop the increasing population in the State.

