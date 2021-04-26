Both Your Jobs to Manage Oxygen Supply: HC to Delhi Govt & Centre

The Delhi High Court, in its hearing over a public interest litigation seeking the court to monitor the management of the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi, on Monday, 26 April, instructed the Centre and Delhi government that it is both their jobs to manage the acute shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital.

A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli heard the matter on Monday, 26 April.

INOX, which supplies oxygen to most Delhi hospitals, said that “Delhi allocation is going down and UP and Rajasthan are going up.[sic.] All transport tanks are going there. I don't have excess supply chain.”

The chief of the company, Siddharth Jain added that from 105 metric tonnes, its allocation to Delhi has further been reduced to 80 metric tonnes.

"The central government asked us to supply 80 MT and GNCTD is asking us to supply 125 MT."

Further, the Delhi High Court on Monday told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, "You don't seem to be taking into account the established supply chains. They were supplying to Delhi... Why should their tankers be held up in spite of your order?"

Mehta, in return, told the Delhi government counsel that "You intimate us. Criminal complaint can be registered. The Home Minister has issued an order that says treat oxygen tankers like ambulances."

To this, the court replied, "We fail to understand. We asked you to consider reworking allocation. All that was not done. 21 lives have been lost."

However, Mehta argued that it was "not because of non-supply by me" and "it is not my job."

The HC said, "It is both your jobs. You can't say it's not my job."

