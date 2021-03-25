Both Houses of Parliament Adjourned Sine Die, Budget Session Ends

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday, 25 March, bringing an end to the Budget Session, cut short by 14 days with Assembly elections in four states and one Union territory due to start on 27 March.

The Budget Session commenced on 29 January, with the Union Budget being presented on 1 February, and was originally supposed to go on till 8 April.

However, floor leaders of various political parties had requested that the session be cut short due to Assembly elections in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, news agency IANS reported.

GNCTD Amendment Bill Sparks Row

On the last day, a bill to establish the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development was passed in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, it was passed in the Lok Sabha.

One of the bills which generated much controversy during this Budget Session was the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, even as the Opposition staged a walkout over it. Reacting to the development, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called it a "sad day for Indian democracy". The bill was earlier passed in the Lower House on 22 March.

The bill moved by the Centre on 15 March proposes that the government in the national capital territory of Delhi means the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. It gives discretionary powers to the L-G even in matters where the Legislative Assembly of Delhi is empowered to make laws.

The Budget Session of the Parliament was held in two phases, the first from 29 January to 28 February, and the second from 8 March to 25 March.

(With inputs from IANS.)

