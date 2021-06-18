Some breaking updates coming in from the world of politics in India where there is some rift happening regarding the Lok Janshakti Party. Both factions of LJP move EC to stake claim of the party symbol. LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Thursday rejected his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras's election as the party president, saying the meeting organised in Patna was "unconstitutional" and lacked even minimum attendance of its national executive members. TIMES NOW's Shyam brings in all the details about this story. Watch the full video to know more about this story and stay updated with the latest news, developments and breaking stories only on Times Now.