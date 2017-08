All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) spokesperson C.R. Saraswathi on Wednesday accused two factions of avoiding them. Saraswathi said that both E. Palaniswamy and O. Panneerselvam were supporting Sasikala and gave affidavits in her favour. They wanted her to take over the party and the government. She said that they have betrayed Sasikala, which is not acceptable.