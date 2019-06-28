Both countries should talk to resolve trade issues: Farooq Abdullah after Trump urges India to cut tariffs

While speaking to mediapersons, on Indian Prime Minister raised concern on terrorism in G-20 summit and relation between India and USA, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said that Prime Minister talks about terrorism everywhere, which is a major concern. Later, he added that the President of USA Donald Trump urged India to lower the tariffs. Both the countries should talk further to resolve the issue. "He (PM Modi) talks about terrorism everywhere, there is nothing new in it but Trump has also taught us a good lesson, he told us to lower tariffs. Both of them should talk and do something about it, so that our relations with USA stay healthy."