Botafogo rise to sixth place in Brazil's Serie A

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 25 (IANS) Joao Paulo scored a late winner as Brazilian football club Botafogo kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the 2018 Copa Libertadores with a 3-2 victory over Coritiba in Brazil's Serie A championship.

Botafogo moved up to sixth -- Brazil's last Copa Libertadores qualifying place -- while Coritiba slid to 19th in the 20-team standings, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Sunday, defender Werley gave Coritiba an early lead at their Couto Pereira stadium before Roger and Guilherme struck just after halftime to give the visitors the lead.

Thiago Carleto appeared to secure a point for the hosts when he thumped a free-kick into the bottom right corner in the 83rd minute.

But Botafogo secured their 11th win of the campaign when Paulo controlled a long pass with his chest before swivelling and firing a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Wilson.

In other matches on Sunday, Corinthians drew 1-1 at Sao Paulo, Chapecoense secured a 1-0 home victory over Ponte Preta, Cruzeiro won 2-1 at Atletico Goianiense, hosts Bahia beat Gremio 1-0, Vitoria won 3-1 at Atletico Mineiro and defending champions Palmeiras clinched a 1-0 victory at Fluminense.

--IANS

