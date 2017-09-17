Botafogo end Santos' 17-game unbeaten run

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 17 (IANS) Brazilian football club Botafogo rose to fifth in the Serie A standings with a 2-0 victory over Santos at the Olympic stadium here.

Rodrigo Lindoso gave the hosts the lead with a 42nd-minute strike before Guilherme headed in a Luis Ricardo cross on the stroke of halftime on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result ended Santos' 17-game unbeaten run in Brazil's top flight but they remained third in the 20-team standings with 41 points. Botafogo rose to fifth, four points further back.

Both teams opted to rest several key players ahead of the second leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In Saturday's only other match, Atletico Goianiense won 3-1 against Ponte Preta.

--IANS

tri/mr