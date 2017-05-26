Bosnia names 2018 World Cup qualifier squad against Greece

Sarajevo (Bosnia), May 26 (IANS) Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Mehmed Bazdarevic on Friday announced its squad for the 2018 World Cup football qualifier against Greece.

The match will be played on June 9 at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica here. Their first leg ended with 1-1 in Piraeus, reports Xinhua news agency.

After five games played in Group H, Bosnia is on the third place with 10 points. Greece is second with 11 points, while the leader is Belgium with 13 points.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Asmir Begovic, Ibrahim Sehic and Kenan Piric.

Defenders: Ermin Bicakcic, Ognjen Vranjes, Edin Cocalic, Toni Sunjic, Ervin Zukanovic, Dario Dumic, Samir Memisevic and Daniel Pavlovic.

Midfielders: Muhamed Besic, Haris Medunjanin, Senad Lulic, Miralem Pjanic, Sanjin Prcic, Mato Jajalo, Gojko Cimirot, Rade Krunic, Edin Visca, Avdija Vrsajevic, Danijel Milicevic and Miroslav Stevanovic.

Forwards: Vedad Ibisevic, Rijad Bajic, Armin Hodzic, Kenan Kodro and Edin Dzeko.

