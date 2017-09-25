Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Team news, live streaming, TV listing, start time of Champions League match

As soon as the UEFA Champions League draw took shape, all eyes were on Group H. It has been termed as the "Group of Death" with Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Apoel FC as the four teams.

Only two sides can make it to the next stage of the competition, hence all matches in the group stages are considered to be of utmost importance. The fight for the top two spots will be among Tottenham, Borussia and Real.

One big match will take place on Tuesday (September 26) when Borussia Dortmund host Real Madrid at BVB Stadion Dortmund.

This match is going to be of huge importance to Dortmund primarily as they lost to Tottenham Hotspur in their last game. The German team are fully aware about the need to collect three points against Real, but the task at hand is extremely difficult.

Dortmund will need all their big guns including Andriy Yarmolenko and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be on top of their game if they are to beat Real.

With the visitors possessing an incredible attack comprising Isco and Cristiano Ronaldo, there is a serious need for the Dortmund defenders to be strong at the back.

Defending champions Real are one of the teams to watch out for, and are also expected to go all the way, but there is no way the Spanish giants can't take Dortmund easy. Real have already suffered a shock defeat to Real Betis in the La Liga, and Zinedine Zidane cannot afford another slip in this Champions League encounter.

Real are a strong team, and can demolish any team in the world. Their attacking style of football will be a treat to watch on Tuesday if all their players get going.

Team News

Both the teams are going to miss some of their key players for the clash. Marco Reus will not be available for Dortmund with knee problems while Karim Benzema is not available for the clash.

Expected starting XIs

Borussia Dortmund: Bürki, Piszczek, Sokratis (c), Toprak, Zagadou, Castro, Sahin, Götze, Yarmolenko, Aubameyang, Pulisic

Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos (c), Nacho, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Asensio Ronaldo

When and where to watch live

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid clash is scheduled for 7:45 pm CET, 12:15 am IST, 2:45 pm ET.

Here are the TV and live streaming options.

TV Listings and live streaming

India: TV: Sony Ten 2/HD. Live streaming: Sony Liv.

Spain: TV3, Movistar+

Germany: Sky Sports 1

UK: TV: BT Sport Extra. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1 USA. Live streaming: Fox Soccer 2 Go.

Middle East: TV: beIN Sports. Live streaming: beIN Sports connect.

