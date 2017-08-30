Borussia Dortmund sign defender Toljan

Dortmund, Aug 30 (IANS) German football club Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday confirmed the signing of defender Jeremy Toljan from TSG Hoffenheim on a five-year deal.

"Borussia Dortmund has committed the German U21 European champion of 2017 and silver medal winner of the 2016 Olympics, Jeremy Toljan. The 23-year-old foreign defendants signed a treaty until June 30, 2022," the club said in a statement.

Commenting on the signing, Michael Zorc said: "Jeremy can play both on the right and on the left, he was one of the guarantors of the German national team at the European Championships this summer. He is a player with great development potential."

The 23-year-old has made 56 appearances for TSG Hoffenheim from 2013 to 2016 scoring two goals.

--IANS

sam/gau/bg