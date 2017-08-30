    Borussia Dortmund sign defender Toljan

    Indo Asian News Service

    Dortmund, Aug 30 (IANS) German football club Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday confirmed the signing of defender Jeremy Toljan from TSG Hoffenheim on a five-year deal.

    "Borussia Dortmund has committed the German U21 European champion of 2017 and silver medal winner of the 2016 Olympics, Jeremy Toljan. The 23-year-old foreign defendants signed a treaty until June 30, 2022," the club said in a statement.

    Commenting on the signing, Michael Zorc said: "Jeremy can play both on the right and on the left, he was one of the guarantors of the German national team at the European Championships this summer. He is a player with great development potential."

    The 23-year-old has made 56 appearances for TSG Hoffenheim from 2013 to 2016 scoring two goals.

