Borussia Dortmund refute reports Barcelona won't pay 10 mn in bonuses after Ousmane Dembele's injury

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has branded as 'fake news' reports that Ousmane Dembele's injury means Barcelona will pay the German club €10 million less in bonuses.

Dembele, 20, cost Barcelona ¬105 million, and up to a further ¬42m in bonuses, when he left Dortmund last month after signing a five-year contract with the Spanish giants.

However, the French international winger is expected to miss three and a half months after tearing a thigh muscle which saw him go under the knife on Tuesday.

Spanish sports daily Marca claim Dortmund can write off at least a quarter of the expected bonus due to Dembele's injury, but Watzke dismissed the report.

"There is no clause like that," Watzke told t-online.de.

Marca says Barcelona would have to pay Dortmund ¬10 million if the Frenchman plays 50 games this season, a figure he can no longer achieve given his injury.

"That is fake news," insisted Watzke.

"There is a bonus for a certain number of games.

"On one hand, the number of games given is wrong, on the other hand, it counts only over the whole length of his contract over five years.

"Therefore, we don't have to forego a single Euro."