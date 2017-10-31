Borja nets brace as Palmeiras snatch 2-2 draw

Sao Paulo, Oct 31 (IANS) Colombia international striker Miguel Borja struck a brace as Palmeiras earned a barely deserved 2-2 draw with Cruzeiro in Brazil's Serie A championship here.

Cruzeiro, on Monday, went ahead in the sixth minute via a Juninho own goal before Borja put the hosts on level terms by firing in from close range just before halftime, reports Xinhua news agency.

The visitors regained the lead when Robinho's shot beat goalkeeper Fernando Prass after Giorgian de Arrascaeta's assist.

But Borja earned his side a point with four minutes left by latching on to Roger Guedes' pass and sliding in his second goal.

The result left Palmeiras second in the 20-team standings, five points behind leaders Corinthians with seven rounds remaining. Cruzeiro remained fifth, 11 points off the pace.

--IANS

gau/vm