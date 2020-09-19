Boris Johnson Says Coronavirus Second Wave Is Coming And Hints At Lockdown

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK is seeing a “second wave coming in” and that it was “inevitable” Covid-19 would sweep the country again.

The prime minister said his administration was considering whether it needed to “go further” than the “rule of six” national restrictions put in place this week.

It comes as the R rate of the virus jumped again on Friday to between 1.1 and 1.4 and the daily number of positive cases went over 4,000 for the first time since May.

The PM admitted that a second lockdown was the “last thing anybody wants” but said the current measures would need to be kept “under review”.

During a visit to the Vaccines Manufacturing Innovation Centre construction site near Oxford, the PM told broadcasters: “Obviously, we’re looking very carefully at the spread of the pandemic as it evolves over the last few days and there’s no question, as I’ve said for several weeks now, that we could expect (and) are now seeing a second wave coming in.

“We are seeing it in France, in Spain, across Europe – it has been absolutely, I’m afraid, inevitable we were going to see it in this country.”

Reiterating the “rule of six” on social gatherings was meant as a “new buffer”, he admitted the latest figures spelled grim news for the country.

He said: “But as we look at this particular curve and what is happening now, clearly we are going to keep everything under review. I don’t want to get into a second national lockdown at all, it is the last thing anybody wants.”

A member of staff stands at the entrance to a coronavirus testing centre in Newham, east London More

Following the Eat Out To Help Out scheme introduced by the Treasury and the gradual relaxation of rules during the summer, Johnson was asked if the government had eased lockdown too quickly.

He said: “If you look at what’s happened over the last few months, I think the British people have done an amazing job.

“They got that peak under control, they brought it right down, they brought the number of infections right down...

