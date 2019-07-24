Boris Johnson becomes UK Prime Minister, vows to deliver Brexit by October 31

Boris Johnson, who today became United Kingdom's Prime Minister after Theresa May's resignation, vowed to deliver Brexit by October 31, adding that there will be "no ifs, ands or buts". Johnson had won the race to become Conservative Party leader by garnering 92,153 votes by beating his nearest rival Jeremy Hunt who could only managed to get 46,656 votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Boris Johnson, and said he is looking forward to working with him to strengthen India-UK relations.