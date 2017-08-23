Boris Becker appointed head of German men's tennis

Berlin, Aug 23 (IANS) Boris Becker was on Wednesday officially presented as the head of men's tennis in Germany, the country's Tennis Federation (DTB) said.

Becker, the winner of numerous titles and former coach to Serbian player Novak Djokovic, spoke at a press conference alongside DTB president Ulrich Klaus, who said he was very happy to be making the announcement, reports Efe.

He said that the six-time Grand Slam champion and three-time Wimbledon winner would be in charge of everything from the German Davis Cup team to assessing young talent in the country.

Becker said he was proud of his new post and highlighted that he loved the sport and the country immensely, adding that he was happy to once again be taking on an important role in German tennis.

Despite living in London, Becker said that he would regularly visit the three main youth academies in Germany and attend all the important tournaments.

The DTB also presented former Fed Cup captain Barbara Ritter, 44, as head of women's tennis.

Former World No.1 Becker's first mission is to be preparing for the Davis Cup matches against Portugal from September 15-17, when the German team is expected to fight to maintain their spot in the World Group.

--IANS

gau/bg