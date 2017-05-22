    From Boris Becker to Andre Agassi as his coach: Here's how twitterati reacted as Novak Djokovic received the perfect birthday gift

    Bryan Rodrigues
    Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic next coach, tennis, French Open, Roland Garros

    Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the tennis court and has already written his name in the history books of the game. The former world no.1 has won a total of 12 Grand Slam titles, which include six Australian Open, three Wimbledon, and two US Open titles, and his latest was last year at the French Open.

    He has also won a record 30 Masters 1000 titles, tied with Rafael Nadal. The Serb is the first tennis player from Serbia to be ranked no.1 and the first male player from the country to ever win a Grand Slam singles title.

    After winning the French Open last year, Djokovic became one of only eight players in tennis history to achieve the Career Grand Slam and he will be hoping to defend his crown. However, the Serbian has not been at his best at all this year, having reached only two finals and winning only the Qatar Open.

    In the hope of getting his career back on track for the second half of 2017, Djokovic decided to part ways with three members of his coaching staff, and to be fair to him that did work to his benefit to some extent.

    Djokovic parted ways with them right before the Madrid Open and he reached only his second semi-final in that tournament. He followed that up with an appearance in the finals of the Italian Open.

    Although he did not win, it was quite an improvement on his overall performances this year and he will hope to build on that in the French Open as he looks to defend his crown and win his second title in Paris.

    To help himself get back on track, Djokovic has hired former world no.1 and one of the greatest players of all time — Andre Agassi. From being coached by one tennis great in Boris Becker to Agassi, Djokovic certainly received the best birthday present he could have asked for after his loss to Alexander Zverev in the finals of the Italian Open.

    Here is how the twitterati reacted to Novak Djokovic teaming up with yet another tennis legend.

    Here is a few tweets his fans posted on twitter wishing him a happy birthday. 

