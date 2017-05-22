From Boris Becker to Andre Agassi as his coach: Here's how twitterati reacted as Novak Djokovic received the perfect birthday gift

Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the tennis court and has already written his name in the history books of the game. The former world no.1 has won a total of 12 Grand Slam titles, which include six Australian Open, three Wimbledon, and two US Open titles, and his latest was last year at the French Open.

He has also won a record 30 Masters 1000 titles, tied with Rafael Nadal. The Serb is the first tennis player from Serbia to be ranked no.1 and the first male player from the country to ever win a Grand Slam singles title.

Also read: Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic: A masterstroke or a sign of desperation?

More from IBTimes India: From Nicki Minaj's opening gig to US BTS ARMY's red carpet debut, here's few things to look for at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

After winning the French Open last year, Djokovic became one of only eight players in tennis history to achieve the Career Grand Slam and he will be hoping to defend his crown. However, the Serbian has not been at his best at all this year, having reached only two finals and winning only the Qatar Open.

In the hope of getting his career back on track for the second half of 2017, Djokovic decided to part ways with three members of his coaching staff, and to be fair to him that did work to his benefit to some extent.

Djokovic parted ways with them right before the Madrid Open and he reached only his second semi-final in that tournament. He followed that up with an appearance in the finals of the Italian Open.

More from IBTimes India: Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan live streaming: Watch Federation Cup 2017 final live online and on TV

Although he did not win, it was quite an improvement on his overall performances this year and he will hope to build on that in the French Open as he looks to defend his crown and win his second title in Paris.

To help himself get back on track, Djokovic has hired former world no.1 and one of the greatest players of all time — Andre Agassi. From being coached by one tennis great in Boris Becker to Agassi, Djokovic certainly received the best birthday present he could have asked for after his loss to Alexander Zverev in the finals of the Italian Open.

Here is how the twitterati reacted to Novak Djokovic teaming up with yet another tennis legend.

oh wow @AndreAgassi w/ @DjokerNole this is so exciting 4 us fans! & Nole u were so sweet w/Sascha just another reason love u grt heart! — Destin (@Destinyuhva) 22 May 2017

@DjokerNole, @AndreAgassi - all the best for a great tournament at @rolandgarros! Looking forward to watching both of you on court. — Anuradha Sridhar (@anuradhasridhar) 22 May 2017

Just the 20 GRAND SLAM TITLES between them. @AndreAgassi teams up with @DjokerNole for the @rolandgarros. #HappyBirthdayNovak. — OHIS EBOREIME (@lordbaruda1987) 22 May 2017

My childhood hera @AndreAgassi will be coaching @DjokerNole for Roland Garros...Can he be resurrect from his ashes? — Poyraz Kolluoğlu (@poyrazkolluoglu) 22 May 2017

On the side note, @DjokerNole needs all the advice he can get from @AndreAgassi. He's been on a major decline since #Andy became no. 1 #atp — Rahul Jain (@SudoRahul) 22 May 2017

@TheBorisBecker @DjokerNole @AndreAgassi Thank you Boris but sometimes one @DjokerNole needs a new voice..at different times in their lives..to get through these "new beginnings" — Ruel Nicholas (@ruel_nicholas) 22 May 2017

Exciting...the Roland Garros @AndreAgassi and Djokovic team-up! ? — Aditi D (@ADwiser) 22 May 2017

More from IBTimes India: GST rate of 28% on film tickets a big setback for Indian cinema: FTPGI president Siddharth Roy Kapur

Here is a few tweets his fans posted on twitter wishing him a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to my ultimate crush @DjokerNole ... Love yer from the other side of the world...? — Chelsea B. (@adorechelseab) 22 May 2017

Happy 30th birthday to one of the reasons why I began watching tennis alltogether - @DjokerNole. God bless! ?☺???????? #NoleFam pic.twitter.com/H2we4LXjou — Justin Frederic (@justinfrederic) 22 May 2017

? Happy Birthday Nole ? ? @DjokerNole Hope u winning roland garros again and more succsess in this sport #NoleFam #Djokovic — Nurul Istiqamah (@NurulIstiqamah_) 22 May 2017

Related Articles