Boring football, the new Manchester United way?

"I thought the game was very boring," was the comment made by Ajax manager Peter Bosz after his team went down to Manchester United in the final of the Europa League.

Despite coming into this final with a reputation for playing attacking football and scoring bucketloads of goals, Ajax could barely muster up a proper chance, with the likes of Kasper Dolberg, Bertrand Traore and Davy Klaasen unable to show their goalscoring potential.

It comes as absolutely no surprise really.

When it comes to a major final, you know what to expect from a Jose Mourinho team – a physically strong, compact, perfectly defensively-drilled side that will make it as difficult as possible for the opposition to create chances, to score goals.

On another day, Paul Pogba's shot would have deflected away from goal instead of wrong-footing the keeper and nestling into the net and Henrikh Mkhitaryan would not have been on hand to divert Chris Smalling's downward header.

Maybe, the game would have ended goalless in 90 minutes and extra time and Ajax would have won a "boring" final on penalties.

But, that happens very rarely with a Mourinho team – somehow, even without playing the most eye-catching football, his teams find a way to score and win finals.

You know, had that deflection not gone in, had Smalling not won that header, Manchester United would have scored a couple of goals some other way.

View photos Manchester United, Europa League trophy, final, Ajax, Mourinho More

Mourinho has won 12 out of 14 finals for a reason, and it is because he knows how to shut the opposition, doesn't matter what kind of football they play, down.

And shutting down an Ajax team, with an average age of just under 23, was never going to be a problem for the Portuguese.

While winning a major trophy might be the be all and end all for some fans, is it for Manchester United supporters, who have come to expect, not just winning football, but attractive winning football?

Yes, Sir Alex Ferguson might have taken the pragmatic route every now and then at Manchester United, but for the most part, his titles were won playing attractive football.

Mourinho's Manchester United have showed some decent forward play this season, but when it has come to playing the big teams and the big games, the old Mourinho "let's just defend, defend, defend and be solid" mantra has come out.

For a Manchester United team treading water, a title, any title is a big deal at the moment, so does it really matter how it is won?

Not too long ago, Mourinho would have scoffed at any team celebrating and going bonkers after winning the Europa League title, which he thought was beneath him. However, after Manchester United's win on Wednesday, Mourinho looked the happiest of the lot.

So, things change.

Who cares if the final was won with pragmatic, as Bosz called it, "boring" football right, as long as it was won?

Mourinho certainly doesn't. His response to Bosz's "boring" comment was this.

View photos Peter Bosz, Ajax, Europa League, trophy, Manchester United More