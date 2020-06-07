Borders to Open, Some Hospitals Just for Delhi Residents: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, 7 June, that the borders of the national capital will open from Monday, a week after he announced that they would be sealed. He also said that government hospitals and some private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital.

“By the end of the month of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds... Over 90 percent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during coronavirus pandemic... Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all... If people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be treated at private hospitals,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying during a press briefing.

Private hospitals will be reserved for Delhi residents, except those where special surgeries, like neurosurgery, are performed, he said, according to news agency ANI.

On the opening up of the capital under Unlock 1, Kejriwal said all restaurants, malls and places of worship will open in the national capital from Monday. However, hotels and banquet halls will remain closed as there might be a need to convert them into hospitals in the near future.

"“As a precautionary measure, the elderly people should have minimum interaction with their family members and others, especially children, as senior citizens are the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Try and remain in a single room of your house.”" - Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as quoted by ANI

The national capital has recorded over 27,000 coronavirus cases so far, including 761 deaths. The last few days have seen a daily rise of over 1,000 cases, with controversy also springing up about the availability of beds in hospitals.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

