Border Row: NHRC Issues Notice to Centre, Assam and Mizoram

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretaries of Assam and Mizoram over the the deadly border clash between the two states on 26 July and asked them to file reports within four weeks, reported news agency PTI.

The NHRC action comes after a complaint by a Md Injamul Haque from Assam on Sunday, 22 August.

The NHRC mentioned that a "grave violation of human rights" took place in the clash between the two states on 26 July.

Five Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed and more than 50 people were injured in the conflict.

In the statement, NHRC said "the commission had considered the matter and the facts of the case were disturbing. The allegations made in the complaint are serious in nature involving deaths and injuries to public servants".

"The case therefore involves grave violation of human rights of the deceased and injured and such types of cases are viewed very seriously by the commission. In these circumstances, let a notice be sent," the statement noted.

