Border Row: Assam Police Summons Mizoram MP Over 'Threatening Remarks'

The Assam Police has summoned Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena for questioning due to his alleged 'threatening remarks' made earlier this week amid the violence that broke out at the interstate border, reported news agency PTI on Friday, 30 July.

A notice in this regard was pasted at his Delhi residence, the report said.

Vanlalvena has been asked to be present before the officer in charge of Assam's Dholai police station in Cachar district at 11 am on 1 August "without fail".

"It has come to light that you have given a threatening statement in media targeting civil and police officials in connection with the incident which is a subject matter of investigation (sic)," the notice reportedly read.

"Therefore, there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you," the notice went on to add.

On Thursday, officials had said that a team of Assam Police, including CID officers, was going to Delhi to probe Vanlalvena's alleged role in the Monday's violence, reported IANS.

A senior Assam Police officer said that the decision to question Vanlalvena was taken following his "controversial interview to the electronic media, in which he allegedly warned the Assam Police with objectionable words".

WHAT HAD VANLALVENA SAID?

Standing outside the Parliament on Wednesday, Vanlalvena had said, "More than 200 policemen entered our territory and pushed back our policemen from our own posts and they gave firing orders first, before we fired,” ANI reported.

He added, “They are lucky that we didn't kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all."

Following Vanlalvena’s comments, a senior officer of the Assam Police, GP Singh, said in a tweet, that the team plans action "relating to conspiracy behind the incident in light of media interview of Rajya Sabha MP Sri K Vanlalvena indicative of his active role in conspiracy".

WHAT HAS HAPPENED SO FAR?

On Monday, five Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed and at least 50 people were injured as policemen from the two states allegedly fired at each other in an unexpected escalation of the border row.

On Thursday, the Assam government had advised people from the state working or staying in Mizoram to 'exercise utmost caution'.

The travel advisory, signed by Assam Home Secretary M S Manivannan, says: "Given the prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted."

"Northeast India will always be one," Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted on Friday, a day after the advisory by Assam.

An uneasy calm now prevails on the border area where the Central Reserve Police Force and Assam and Mizoram cops have been posted.



The chief secretaries and DGPs of Assam and Mizoram met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday in Delhi to discuss the prevailing situation, and it was decided to deploy "neutral" Central Armed Police Force, headed by a senior CAPF officer, along National Highway 306 to keep peace along the border".

(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)

