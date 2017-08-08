Bordeaux sign Brazilian midfielder Otavio

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 8 (IANS) Bordeaux has reached a financial agreement to sign Brazilian midfielder Otavio from Atletico Paranaense, the French club said.

In a statement on their official Twitter account on Monday, Bordeaux said the transfer remained subject to paperwork and a medical examination, reports Xinhua news agency.

Otavio made 172 first-team appearances for Atletico Paranaense after being promoted from the Brazilian club's youth academy in 2013.

Bordeaux began their 2017-18 league campaign with a 2-2 draw at Angers on Sunday.

