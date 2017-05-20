Puducherry, May 20 (PTI) Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today directed police officials in the Union Terittory to maintain records better and ensure periodic reviews of the same. As part of her weekend visit to peripheral villages, she inspected a police station in Modeliarpet on the Puducherry-Cuddalore route and verified records of history- sheeters. She also […]

Rome, May 20 (PTI) Rohan Bopanna made a quarterfinal exit from the ATP Rome Masters while Sania Mirza exited from the WTA event, being run simultaneously, following a semifinal defeat here.

Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas fought tooth and nail against fourth seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut but eventually lost 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 10-12 in the quarterfinals of the Euro 4,507,375 clay court event.

Meanwhile, in the WTA event, third seeds Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova lost 3-6 6-7(7) to second seeds Yung-Jan Chan and Martina Hingis in the semfinals of the USD 3,076,495 red clay event

.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.