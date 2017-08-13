Bopanna-Dodig end as runners up at Montreal Masters

Montreal [Canada], August 14 (ANI): Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig's dreams of winning their first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 as a team crashed on Sunday as they lost to French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the men's doubles final of the Montreal Masters here.

The seventh-seed Indo-Croatian pair lost to the fifth-seeded French pair 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 in the summit clash that lasted for almost two hours.

Bopanna and Dodig thundered seven aces past their higher seeded opponents who could manage four.

This was only the second tournament for the Indo-Croatian duo, who made it to the semi-finals of the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club on grass in June. (ANI)